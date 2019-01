Marius Copil of Romania reacts during his round two men's singles match against David Goffin of Belgium at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

David Goffin of Belgium in action during his men's singles second round match against Marius Copil of Romania at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Belgian tennis player and world No. 22 David Goffin on Thursday recovered from a slow start to defeat Marius Copil of Romania 5-7, 7-5, 6-2, 6-4 and book a place in the third round of the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam event of the season.

The 21-seed needed two hours and 42 minutes to end world No. 60 Copil's best run at his favorite Grand Slam, where Copil previously reached the second round in 2015 where he lost in straight sets to Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland.