Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain returns the ball to David Goffin of Belgium during their third round match at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, Apr. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany reacts during his third round match against Alexander Zverev of Germany at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, Apr. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

David Goffin of Belgium returns the ball to Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain during their third round match at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, Apr. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts during his third round match against Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, Apr. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

David Goffin of Belgium and Alexander Zverev of Germany advanced on Thursday to the Monte-Carlo Masters quarterfinals.

In one hour and 41 minutes, Goffin, world No. 10, managed to prevail over Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 7-5 for the second time in four career encounters.