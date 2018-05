Peter Gojowczyk of Germany returns a ball to Fabio Fognini of Italy during their semi final match at the Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Peter Gojowczyk of Germany celebrates after beating Fabio Fognini of Italy during their semi final match at the Geneva Open tournament in Geneva, Switzerland, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Germany's Peter Gojowczyk upset second-seeded Italian Fabio Fognini 6-4, 6-4 here Friday to advance to the final of the Geneva Open, a clay-court event and tune-up for the French Open.

Gojowczyk needed an hour and 32 minutes to get revenge for a loss on clay to Fognini by that exact same score at last week's Italian Open.