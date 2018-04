Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (C) shoots a three pointer against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals basketball game one between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Golden State Warriors at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Apr. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (C) dunks the ball as New Orleans Pelicans forward Nikola Mirotic (R) of Montenegro looks on during the first half of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals basketball game one between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Golden State Warriors at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Apr. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (C) goes to the basket as New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (background) looks on during the first half of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals basketball game one between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Golden State Warriors at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Apr. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (C) goes to the basket as New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (R) defends during the first half of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals basketball game one between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Golden State Warriors at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Apr. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts from the bench against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals basketball game one between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Golden State Warriors at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Apr. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO