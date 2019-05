Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (L) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter (R) during the NBA Western Conference playoff finals game two between the Golden State Warriors and the Portland Trail Blazers at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, May 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Portland Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry (L) steals the ball away from Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (R) during the NBA Western Conference playoff finals game two between the Golden State Warriors and the Portland Trail Blazers at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, May 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (C) gets double-team by Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (R) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (L) during the NBA Western Conference playoff finals game two between the Golden State Warriors and the Portland Trail Blazers at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, May 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (C) dunks the ball as teammates celebrate winning during the NBA Western Conference Playoff finals game two between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, California, USA, May 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEFF CHIU / ASSOCIATED PRESS / POOL

The Portland Trail Blazers squandered a big lead Thursday night as the Golden State Warriors staged a second-half rally to win Game 2 of the Western Conference finals 114-111.

Draymond Green scored the decisive basket and, in the final seconds, Andre Iguodala blocked a three-point attempt to avoid going to overtime and complete a 14-3 fourth quarter closing stretch.