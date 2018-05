Ryo Taniguchi (R), designer of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games official mascots, receives 3D models of his winning design at the Hoyonomori Gakuen School in Tokyo, Japan, Feb 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

The Kasumigaseki Country Club for the first time has granted full membership to three women after changing its discriminatory policy, a spokesperson said Friday.

The club, which is one of the oldest and most prestigious private clubs in Japan, granted full membership to three women on May 8, a spokesperson for the club confirmed to EFE.