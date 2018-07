Undated photograph provided by Seamus Golf showing a golfer next to goat caddy "Bruce LeGoat," at McVeigh's Gauntlet golf course in Oregon, United States, Jul 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Seamus Golf

The figure of the caddy, whose help is crucial in the success of any professional golf player, takes a whole new meaning in Oregon's Silvies Ranch, which is betting on a different take on the traditional golfer's assistant.

McVeigh's Gauntlet, the ranch's newly opened seven-hole rustic golf course, offers its patrons a four-legged companion to carry their clubs around.