Lionel Messi (back) hugs Angel di Maria (front) of Argentina during a Copa America soccer match between Argentina and Paraguay at the Mane Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, 21 June 2021. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Argentina's Cristian Romero (L) in action against Paraguay's Angel Romero during a Copa America soccer match between Argentina and Paraguay at the Mane Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, 21 June 2021. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr

Argentina's Alejandro Gomez shoots to score against Paraguay, during a Copa America soccer match between Argentina and Paraguay at the Mane Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, 21 June 2021. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr

Argentina on Monday picked up its second straight win after beating Paraguay 1-0 in their Copa America Group A match to end with seven points from three outings and secure a berth in the knockout stages.

With the win, Argentina moved to the top spot in Group A and left Paraguay in third place with three points from two matches.