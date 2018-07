Panama national team head coach Hernan Dario "Bolillo" Gomez gives a press conference in Sochi, Russia, on June 17, 2018, the day before Panama's first-ever World Cup finals game. The Colombian manager announced on July 17, 2018, that he was stepping down as Panama's head coach, a position he had held since 2014. EPA-EFE/FILE/RONALD WITTEK

Hernan Dario "Bolillo" Gomez, who helped lead Panama to its first-ever World Cup berth, has stepped down as the national soccer team's head coach.

The Colombian announced his decision in a letter published Tuesday by the Panamanian soccer federation (Fepafut).