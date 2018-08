Spanish cyclist Vicente Garcia de Mateos makes an adjustment on the fly during the sixth stage of the Volta a Portugal, between Sernancelhe and Boticas, on Wednesday, Aug. 8. EFE-EPA/Nuno Veiga

The peloton ride the sixth stage of the Volta a Portugal from Sernancelhe to Boticas on Wednesday, Aug. 8. EFE-EPA/NUNO VEIGA

Spain's Raul Alarcon (W52-FC Porto) wears the leader's yellow jersey during the sixth stage of the Volta a Portugal on Wednesday, Aug. 8, in Boticas, Portugal. EFE-EPA/Nuno Veiga

Portuguese rider Domingo Gonçalves (RTP-Boavista) celebrates winning the sixth stage of the Volta a Portugal on Wednesday, Aug. 8, in Boticas, Portugal. EFE-EPA/Nuno Veiga

Portugal's Domingos Gonçalves (Radio Popular-Boavista) won Wednesday's sixth stage of the Volta a Portugal cycling race as Spaniard Raul Alarcon (W52-FC Porto) retained the leader's yellow jersey.

Gonçalves launched a breakaway after crossing the summit of Torneiros, less than 20km from the finish in Boticas, and crossed the line 20 seconds ahead of Norway's Krister Hagen (Team Coop) and Portuguese compatriot Daniel Mestre (Efapel).