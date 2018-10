Jurguen Damm (L) and Eduardo Vargaz (R) from Tigres, fight for the ball with Pablo Barrera (c) from Pumas on Oct. 21, 2018, at a match in the Mexican league in the Estadio Olimpico Universitario, in Mexico City (Mexico). EPA-EFE/Mario Guzmán

Pablo Barrera from Pumas fails to score against Tigres Oct. 21, 2018, at a match in the Mexican league in the Estadio Olimpico Universitario, in Mexico City (Mexico). EPA-EFE/Mario Guzmán

Paraguayan Carlos Gonzalez had a hat trick for the Pumas UNAM, who played to a 3-3 draw with the Tigres UANL over the weekend in the Mexican league's 2018 Apertura tournament.

Gonzalez scored goals in the 7th, 45th and 62nd minutes of Sunday's match for the Pumas.