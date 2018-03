America's Alex Ibarra (R) fights for the ball with Toluca's Luis Quiñones (L) during the Mexican league 2018 Clausura tournament match played at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on March 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

America's Guido Rodríguez (R) fights for the ball with Toluca's Pablo Barrientos during the Mexican league 2018 Clausura tournament match played at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on March 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Toluca players celebrate with fans after beating America 2-1 in the Mexican league 2018 Clausura tournament match played at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on March 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Osvaldo Gonzalez scored a goal in the 81st minute, breaking a 1-1 tie and leading Toluca to a 2-1 win over previously undefeated America in a Mexican 2018 Clausura tournament match played at Mexico City's Azteca Stadium.

Coach Hernan Cristante's Toluca squad knocked America out of second place in the standings on Rubens Sambueza's goal in the 10th minute and Gonzalez's late score.