Retiring Atlanta Falcons tight end Tony Gonzalez salutes the fans while taking the field to play his final NFL American football game against the Carolina Panthers at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 29 December 2013. EFE-EPA FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

Tight end Tony Gonzalez, safety Ed Reed and cornerback Champ Bailey, all in their first year of eligibility, are among the 25 candidates for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

A total of 13 defensive players, nine offensive players and three coaches - Jimmy Johnson, Tom Flores and Don Coryell - are in the mix for induction.