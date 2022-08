From left to right: former Italy coach Arrigo Sacchi, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, Barcelona's Alexia Putellas, Real Madrid's Karim Benzema and Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti pose on stage at the conclusion of the UEFA Awards gala in Istanbul on 25 August 2022. EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA

Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti (L) receives the Men's Coach of the Year trophy from UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin during the UEFA Awards gala in Istanbul on 25 August 2022. EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA

Barcelona's Alexia Putellas (L) and Real Madrid's Karim Benzema hold their trophies after being named Women's and Men's Player of the Year at the UEFA Awards gala in Istanbul on 25 August 2022. EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Representatives of Spanish football walked away from Thursday night's UEFA Awards gala here with all but one of the top prizes.

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema was named Men's Player of the Year and Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti accepted the award for Men's Coach of the Year, while Spain international Alexia Putellas claimed the honors as Women's Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.