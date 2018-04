Verandas Willems team rider Michael Goolaerts of Belgium is attended to by medics after a crash during the 116th Paris Roubaix cycling race, France, April 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Belgian rider Michael Goolaerts (Verandas Willems-Crelan) was hospitalized on Sunday after crashing out at the Paris-Roubaix one-day cycling race, his team announced.

Although the team did not give details about his condition, media reports said the 23-year-old Goolaerts had suffered a heart attack after the crash.