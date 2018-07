Manchester City forward Lukas Nmecha (L) in action against Borussia Dortmund's Amos Pieper (R) in the second half of their International Champions Cup soccer match at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Jul. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jadon Sancho (L) an action against Manchester City forward Luke Bolton (R) in the second half of their International Champions Cup soccer match at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Jul. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Gotze scores against Borussia Dortmund in the first half of their International Champions Cup soccer match at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Jul. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Midfielder Mario Götze's penalty helped Borussia Dortmund to a 1-0 win against Manchester City in the opening match of the ninth edition of the International Champions Cup tournament at Soldier Field in Chicago on Friday.

The game's only goal came in the 28th minute of the first half when the German team was handed a penalty after a foul by Ukrainian Oleksandr Zinchenko of the English club.