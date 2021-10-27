The state government of Victoria, which hosts the Australian Open in Melbourne, reiterated Wednesday it will not make exemptions to allow entry of unvaccinated tennis players for the year's first Grand Slam.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews speaks to the media during a press conference in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 15 August 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/LUIS ASCUI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
