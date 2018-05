Rangers' manager Graeme Murty reacts during the Scottish Premiership soccer match between Celtic FC and Rangers FC at Celtic Park, Glasgow, Britain, Apr. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROBERT PERRY

Glasgow Rangers' interim head coach Graeme Murty has stepped down following the team's 5-0 defeat to bitter rivals Celtic, Rangers confirmed on Tuesday.

Murty had been in temporary charge since Pedro Caixinha's departure in October, and was under contract until the end of the season.