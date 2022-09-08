London (United Kingdom).- (FILE) - Brighton manager Graham Potter reacts after winning the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal FC and Brighton Hove Albion in London, Britain, 09 April 2022 (re-issued 08 September 2022). Chelsea have confirmed Graham Potter as their new manager on 08 September 2022. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/Andy Rain EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications *** Local Caption *** 57607742