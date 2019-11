Atletico Madrid defender Renan Lodi (R) puts his team ahead 1-0 during a LaLiga soccer match against Granada at Nuevo Los Carmenes stadium in Granada, Andalusia, Spain, on Nov. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/Pepe Torres

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone looks on during a LaLiga match against Granada at Nuevo Los Carmenes stadium in Granada, Spain, on Nov. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Miguel Angel Molina

Granada's players celebrate after scoring the 1-1 equalizer during a LaLiga soccer match against Atletico Madrid at Nuevo Los Carmenes stadium in Granada, Andalusia, Spain, on Nov. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/Miguel Angel Molina

Granada ended a three-match losing skid in a 1-1 home draw here Saturday against Atletico Madrid, who have now settled for ties in their last four LaLiga road contests.

The visitors dominated possession in the first half at Nuevo Los Carmenes stadium in this southern city but that did not lead to many chances to score against opposing goalkeeper Rui Silva.