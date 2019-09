Barcelona's Lionel Messi warms up during the UEFA Champions League group F soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona in Dortmund, Germany, 17 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Granada will be seeking to extend its current two-match winning streak against a Barcelona who has yet to win out of the Camp Nou.

In the fifth league match of the season, Barcelona will be able to count on an attacking line of Leo Messi, Luis Suárez and Antoine Griezmann for the first time in La Liga.