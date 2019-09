Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone reacts to a play during a LaLiga match against Celta Vigo at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/Ballesteros

Atletico Madrid (red) and Celta Vigo players argue during their La Liga soccer match at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

Granada players celebrate after taking a 1-0 lead during a La Liga soccer match against FC Barcelona at Los Carmenes Stadium in Granada, Spain, on Sept. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/PEPE TORRES

Granada winger Alvaro Vadillo (R) celebrates after giving his team a 2-0 lead from the penalty spot during a La Liga soccer match against FC Barcelona at Los Carmenes Stadium in Granada, Spain, on Sept. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/PEPE TORRES

Granada continued their surprising LaLiga start with a 2-0 win here Saturday over two-time defending champion FC Barcelona in Matchday 5 action, a victory that temporarily puts the Andalusian side at the top of the league table.

The newly promoted home team got off to a fast start at Los Carmenes stadium in this southern city when Ramon Azeez capitalized on a defensive blunder and scored from close range in the second minute.