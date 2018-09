epa07016136 Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Curtis Granderson (R) hits a single in front of Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (L) in the third inning of their MLB game at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Sep. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Curtis Granderson (R) celebrates with Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia (L) after hitting a home run against the Chicago Cubs in the ninth inning of their MLB game at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Sep. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

epa07016259 Milwaukee Brewers outfielders Christian Yelich (L) Lorenzo Cain (C) and Curtis Granderson (R) celebrate after the final out in the ninth inning of their MLB game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Sep. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Outfielder Curtis Granderson struck a home run for the Milwaukee Brewers to take them to a 5-1 win against hosts Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Wednesday.

Granderson (2) smashed the ball over the fence in the ninth inning to seal the victory for the Brewers.