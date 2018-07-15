The Greece women's team beat France 12-5 Saturday in the European Water Polo Championships in Barcelona, Spain.
The 12 participating teams play in two six-team groups before the knock-out stage.
France's Yaelle Deschampt (L) in action against Alkistis Avramidou of Greece during a match of the 33rd European Water Polo Championship at the Berntat Picornell swimming pools in Barcelona, Spain, Jul 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/TONI ALBIR
France's Geraldine Mahieu (L) in action against Margarita Plevritou of Greece during a match of the 33rd European Water Polo Championship at the Berntat Picornell swimming pools in Barcelona, Spain, Jul 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/TONI ALBIR
