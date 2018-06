Leganes forward Miguel Angel Guerrero (L) and Real Betis defender Jordi Amat (R) fight to control the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between their teams at the Municipal Stadium of Butarque in Leganes, Madrid, Spain, May 19, 2018. EFE-EPA FILE/JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

Spanish striker Miguel Angel Guerrero has signed a contract with Olympiacos FC, the Greek League club announced Wednesday.

The 27-year-old joined the Greek club, which finished third this season in the Super League table, from Spanish club Leganes, where he took part in 22 matches and scored four goals during his two-year period there.