Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (R) hauls in a touchdown pass defends in first half action of their NFL football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, USA, Nov. 6, 2016. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, who has a foot injury, was officially listed as questionable on Friday for his team's upcoming game against the Washington Redskins, according to NFL.com on Friday.

Coach Ron Rivera said he was optimistic about Olsen's chances to play in Sunday's game.