New York Yankees' Didi Gregorius raises his helmet during his curtain call by the fans after his three-run home run, his second of the day, in the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium in New York, New York, USA, April 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (C) celebrates with Yankees' Didi Gregorius, (L) who leaps in the air after hitting a third-inning, three-run, home run, his second of the day, in the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium in New York, New York, USA, April 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

New York Yankees' Didi Gregorius drops the bat as he watches his three-run home run, his second of the day, in the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium in New York, New York, USA, April 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Shortstop Didi Gregorius delivered a record-setting performance in the New York Yankees' 11-4 victory here over the Tampa Bay Rays, a contest that was the Bronx Bombers' 2018 home opener and which kicked off a two-game series that will conclude on Wednesday.

Gregorius' eight runs batted in (RBI) were the most by a Yankees shortstop in the storied team's 115-year history and the most by any Yankees player in 13 years.