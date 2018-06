The Yankees' Aaron Hicks (R) slides safety into third base as the Nationals' Anthony Rendon (L) misses a throw during the second inning of the game of the between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees at Yankees Stadium on the Bronx, New York, USA, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The Yankees' CC Sabathia pitches during the first inning of the game of the between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees at Yankees Stadium on the Bronx, New York, USA, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The Yankees' Greg Bird (L), Didi Gregorius of the Netherlands (C) and Neil Walker (R) celebrate after winning the game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees at Yankees Stadium in the Bronx, New York, USA, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Shortstop Didi Gregorius hit two home runs as the New York Yankees beat the Washington Nationals 3-0 at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

Gregorius emerged as the key batter for the Yankees' win as he struck a solo home run in the second innings, following that up with another homer with the bases empty in the sixth innings.