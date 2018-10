Luan (R) of Gremio scores during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Gremio and Atletico Tucuman at the Arena do Gremio Stadium in Porto Alegre, Brazil, 02 October 2018. EPA-EFE/SILVIO AVILA

Thaciano (R) of Gremio vies for the ball with Gabriel Risso (L) of Atletico Tucuman during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Gremio and Atletico Tucuman at the Arena do Gremio Stadium in Porto Alegre, Brazil, 02 October 2018. EPA-EFE/SILVIO AVILA

Thaciano (R) of Gremio vies for the ball with Andres Lamas (L) of Atletico Tucuman during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Gremio and Atletico Tucuman at the Arena do Gremio Stadium in Porto Alegre, Brazil, 02 October 2018. EPA-EFE/SILVIO AVILA

Alisson (L) and Luan (R) of Gremio celebrate after scoring during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Gremio and Atletico Tucuman at the Arena do Gremio Stadium in Porto Alegre, Brazil, 02 October 2018. EPA-EFE/SILVIO AVILA

Brazil's Gremio, champion of the 2017 Copa Libertadores, on Tuesday beat Argentine Atletico Tucuman 4-0 and qualified for the semifinals where it will play against Argentina's River Plate.

The easy victory came after Gremio's previous 0-2 win against Atletico Tucuman in the first-leg match.