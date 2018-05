Gremio's Pedro Geromel (L) fights for the ball with Novick Rettich (R) during the Copa Libertadores match between Gremio and Cerro Porteno at the Arena do Gremio stadium in Porto Alegre, Brazil, 01 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Silvio Avila

Gremio's Everton (R) in action during the Copa Libertadores match between Gremio and Cerro Porteno at the Arena do Gremio stadium in Porto Alegre, Brazil, 01 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Silvio Avila

Gremio's Ramiro (R) jubilates a goal during the Copa Libertadores match between Gremio and Cerro Porteno at the Arena do Gremio stadium in Porto Alegre, Brazil, 01 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Silvio Avila

Gremio's players jubilate a goal during the Copa Libertadores match between Gremio and Cerro Porteno at the Arena do Gremio stadium in Porto Alegre, Brazil, 01 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Silvio Avila

Gremio's Jael (R) vies for the ball with Juan Marcelo Escobar of Cerro Porteno during the Copa Libertadores match between Gremio and Cerro Porteno at the Arena do Gremio stadium in Porto Alegre, Brazil, 01 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Silvio Avila

Brazilian soccer club Gremio, the reigning Copa Libertadores champion, on Tuesday beat Paraguaya's Cerro Porteno 5-0 and took the lead of Group A of the Copa Libertadores.

The Brazilian team scored rapidly in the first half with goals made by Everton in the 27th minute and Ramiro in the 30th.