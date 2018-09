Tucuman's Rodrigo Aliendro (R) vies for the ball against Gremio's Leonardo Gomes during a match between Gremio and Tucuman of the Copa Libertadores held at the Monumental José Fierro stadium in Tucuman, Argentina, on Sep. 18, 2018. EFE/Fabian Font

Tucuman's Luis Rodríguez (R) vies for the ball against Gremio's Walter Kannemann during a match between Gremio and Tucuman of the Copa Libertadores held at the Monumental José Fierro stadium in Tucuman, Argentina, on Sep. 18, 2018. EFE/Fabian Font

The player Guillermo Acosta (L) of Tucumán vies for the ball with Everton Sousa (R) of Gremio on Sep. 18, 2018, during a game between Gremio and Tucumán of the Copa Libertadores that takes place in the Estadio Monumental José Fierro, in Tucumán, Argentina. EFE / Fabian Font

Brazil's Gremio, champion of the 2017 Copa Libertadores, Tuesday made a 2-0 victory against Argentina's Atletico Tucuman in the Leg 1 of the Copa Libertadores quarter finals with goals by Alisson and Soares.

At 35 minutes Alisson opened the scoreboard with 1-0 at a time when the home team appeared to be playing its best game.