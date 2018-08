Gremio's Andre (L) fights for the ball with Estudiantes de La Plata's Gaston Campi (R) during the Copa Libertadores match played on Aug. 7, 2018, at Centenario Stadium in Quilmes, Argentina. EPA-EFE FILE/Demian Estevez

Atletico Paranaense defeated Gremio 2-1 in Brazilian Championship tournament action, spoiling the Porto Alegre-based club's opportunity to move up in the standings.

Gremio went into Saturday's road match with the aim of beating underdog Atletico Paranaense and gaining ground on league leader Sao Paulo.