Gremio's goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe (C) concedes Real Madrid's winning goal during the FIFA Club World Cup final between Real Madrid and Gremio Porto Alegre in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 16 December 2017. Real Madrid won 1-0. EFE-EPA/MARTIN DOKOUPIL

Goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe, winner of seven titles with Brazilian club Gremio, has accepted a multimillion-dollar offer to play next year for Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad.

Though the Porto Alegre side has yet to confirm the transfer, Gremio coach Renato Gaucho acknowledged Grohe's exit in comments to the press Thursday before the annual all-star friendly organized by retired great Zico at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana stadium.