River Plate manager Marcelo Gallardo reacts during the Copa Libertadores seminfinals the first-leg match against Brazil's Gremio on Oct. 23, 2018, at Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE FILE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Brazil's Gremio said Wednesday it planned to ask the South American Soccer Confederation (Conmebol) to overturn its loss to River Plate in the Copa Libertadores semifinals because the Argentine club's manager, Marcelo Gallardo, violated the terms of his suspension.

"Gallardo was very tricky. He had been suspended by Conmebol and put on a hat and went into River's locker room at the half and gave instructions to his players," Nestor Hein, Gremio's general counsel, told Argentina's TN.