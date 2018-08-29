Brazil's Gremio, champion of the 2017 Copa Libertadores, on Tuesday qualified to the quarterfinals after winning 5-3 in a penalty shootout against Estudiantes de La Plata, which arrived at the return leg in the Arena do Gremio stadium in Porto Alegre, with a 2-1 advantage but eventually lost to the Brazilian team.
Gremios, led by coach Renato Gaucho, will face in the quarterfinal stage Argentina's Atletico Tucuman, which has just knocked out Colombia's Atletico Nacional, in Medellin. Despite losing 1-0 to the Colombian team, Atletico Tucuman qualified to the next round thanks to its 2-0 first-leg advantage.