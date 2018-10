River Plate fans throw stones at Gremio's fans at the end of the Copa Libertadores semifinal first leg match between River Plate of Argentina and Gremio of Brazil, at the Monumental Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 23 October 2018. EPA/-EFEJUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

Rafael Borre (L) of River Plate vies for the ball with Walter Kannemann (R) of Gremio during the Copa Libertadores semifinal first leg match between River Plate of Argentina and Gremio of Brazil, at the Monumental Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 23 October 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

Michel of Gremio celebrates after scoring during the Copa Libertadores semifinal first leg match between River Plate of Argentina and Gremio of Brazil, at the Monumental Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 23 October 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

Jonathan Maidana (R) and Leonardo Ponzio (C) of River Plate vie for the ball with Geromel (L) of Gremio during the Copa Libertadores semifinal first leg match between River Plate of Argentina and Gremio of Brazil, at the Monumental Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 23 October 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

Gremio achieved a valuable 0-1 win over River Plate at the El Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores semi finals thanks to defender Michel, who headed home the only goal of the match.

The reigning tournament champions took to the pitch determined to stop River Plate in midfield.