Barcelona's players Luis Suarez (L) and Lionel Messi (R) before the Spanish LaLiga match between FC Barcelona and Real Betis at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 25 August 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

FC Barcelona's forward Carles Perez celebrates after scoring the 3-1 during the Spanish LaLiga match between FC Barcelona and Real Betis at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 25 August 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

FC Barcelona's midfielder Arturo Vidal (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the 5-1 goal during the Spanish LaLiga match between FC Barcelona and Real Betis at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 25 August 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

FC Barcelona's forward Antoine Griezmann scores the 2-1 during the Spanish LaLiga match between FC Barcelona and Real Betis at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 25 August 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

FC Barcelona's forward Antoine Griezmann (C) celebrates with team mates after scoring the 2-1 during the Spanish LaLiga match between FC Barcelona and Real Betis at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 25 August 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

FC Barcelona's forward Antoine Griezmann celebrates after scoring the 2-1 during the Spanish LaLiga match between FC Barcelona and Real Betis at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 25 August 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

A brace by Frenchman Antoine Griezmann and excellent teamwork led Barcelona to a 5-2 victory over Real Betis at Camp Nou on Sunday, where they scored four goals in a span of 18 minutes.

The reigning La Liga champion at first had trouble overcoming the opening goal, which Betis’ Nabil Fekir scored against the run of play in the 15th minute, and the team became desperate.