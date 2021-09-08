French forward Antoine Griezmann on Wednesday began his second spell at Atletico Madrid with the challenge of winning back part of the team’s fandom and regaining top form after his move to Barcelona did not live up to expectations.
Griezmann embarks on second spell at Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid's new player, French striker Antoine Griezmann (3-L), is greeted by his new teammates during his first training session with the team at Wanda Sports city, in Majadahonda, Madrid, central Spain, 08 September 2021. EPA-EFE/ATLETICODEMADRID.COM / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
Atletico Madrid's new player, French striker Antoine Griezmann (R), is greeted by head coach Diego Pablo 'Cholo' Simeone (L) upon his arrival to his first training session with the team at Wanda Sports city, in Majadahonda, Madrid, central Spain, 08 September 2021. EPA-EFE/ATLETICODEMADRID.COM / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
Atletico Madrid's new player, French striker Antoine Griezmann (L), greets teammate Stefan Savic upon arrival to his first training session with the team at Wanda Sports city, in Majadahonda, Madrid, central Spain, 08 September 2021. EPA-EFE/ATLETICODEMADRID.COM / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY
