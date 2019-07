Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann celebrates after scoring the 1-1 during a Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Atletico Madrid's forward Antoine Griezmann celebrates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Getafe CF in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 26, 2019. EPA-EEF FILE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Barcelona on Friday announced it had signed French forward Antoine Griezmann on a five-season contract.

The announcement came after the player’s international representatives paid his 120-million-euro buyout clause included in his contract with Atletico Madrid at the LaLiga offices.