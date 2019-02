Rayo Vallecano's supporters during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and Atletico Madrid at Vallecas Stadium in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Rayo Vallecano's forward Raul De Tomas (R) in action against Atletico's goalkeeper Jan Oblak (L) during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo del Vallecano and Atletico de Madrid at Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Atletico's forward Antoine Griezmann (C-L) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the 0-1 goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo del Vallecano and Atletico de Madrid at Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Atletico's forwards Alvaro Morata (C-R) and Antoine Griezmann (C-L) celebrate with teammates after scoring the 0-1 lead during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo del Vallecano and Atletico de Madrid at Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Atletico's forward Antoine Griezmann (C-L) celebrates after scoring the 0-1 during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and Atletico Madrid at Vallecas Stadium in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Superstar forward Antoine Griezmann led Atletico Madrid to a 1-0 victory here Saturday over Rayo Vallecano, a result that gets the club back on track in La Liga.

Atletico came out eager for a win after having lost their last two Spanish-league games against Real Betis and Real Madrid, but instead it was the home side that created the best two scoring chances of the first half.