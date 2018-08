Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates with the trophy after winning the FIFA World Cup 2018 final between France and Croatia in Moscow, Russia, July 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Antoine Griezmann of France celebrates with the trophy after winning the FIFA World Cup 2018 Final between France and Croatia in Moscow, Russia, 15 July 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Lavandeira jr

France national team coach Didier Deschamps on Thursday called up Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid's Raphael Varane for upcoming UEFA Nations League group matches.

France is set to visit Germany at Allianz Arena in Munich on Sept. 6, then to host the Netherlands at Saint-Denis stadium in Paris three days later.