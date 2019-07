Argentina forward Lionel Messi during his national team’s training session at the Pacaembu stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 5, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Fernando Bizerra Jr

French striker Antoine Griezmann (L) poses for the media, along with the club's president Josep Maria Bartomeu, during his presentation as a FC Barcelona's new player held at Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, July 14, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/QUIQUE GARCIA

French striker Antoine Griezmann poses for the media during his presentation as a FC Barcelona's new player held at Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, July 14, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/QUIQUE GARCIA

Barcelona's last signing Antoine Griezmann said Tuesday that his new teammate Lionel Messi is the best soccer player in the world and the face of the sport.

"For me, he (Messi) is the number one, like Lebron (James) in basketball. They're the ideal," the French international forward told Barcelona media.