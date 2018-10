Atletico de Madrid's Croatian forward Nikola Kalinic (C) attends the team's training session at Wanda Sports City in MAjadahonda, Madrid, Spain, Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico de Madrid's French striker Antoine Griezmann took a rest on Monday while his teammates trained for the upcoming match against fourth-tier Spanish league club Sant Andreu in the Copa del Rey round of 32.

Also absent were Uruguay defender Diego Godin, who did recovery work, while his countryman Jose Maria Gimenez was still out after getting injured in the 1-1 La Liga tie against Villarreal on Oct. 20.