(L-R) Atletico Madrid's players Gabi Fernandez, Angel Correa, Antoine Griezmann, Lucas Hernandez and Diego Godin take part in a club's training session at Wanda Sports City in Madrid, Spain, 06 April 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid will welcome back top scorer Antoine Griezmann against Real Madrid, as the Colchoneros held their penultimate training session on Friday before the derby.

The France striker, who missed last weekend's home game against Deportivo La Coruna through suspension, will bolster the Colchoneros' attack for Sunday's crunch tie as they hope to secure a result which would cement their grip on second place in La Liga, ahead of Real Madrid in third.