France player Kylian Mbappe (front) fight for the ball with Moldova's Catalin Carp (back) during the UEFA EURO 2020 group H qualifying match between Moldova and France in Chisinau, Moldova, Mar. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/DUMITRU DORU

France player Paul Pogba (L) in action against Moldova's Eugeniu Cociuc (R) during the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying matches group H soccer match between Moldova and France in Chisinau, Moldova, Mar. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/DUMITRU DORU

France player Antoine Griezmann (R) celebrates after scoring against Moldova during the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying matches group H soccer match between Moldova and France in Chisinau, Moldova, Mar. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/DUMITRU DORU

France scored three first-half goals as they thrashed Moldova 4-1 on Friday in Chisinau to launch their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign in style.

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann - who has been under fire for underperforming in a recent Champions League loss against Juventus - had a wonderful game for the reigning World Cup winners, scoring the opening goal and assisting the second.