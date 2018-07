Diego Godin of Uruguay (L) and Antoine Griezmann of France in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter final soccer match between Uruguay and France in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ritchie B. Tongo

Antoine Griezmann (C) of France in action against Uruguayan players Lucas Torreira (L) and Rodrigo Bentancur during the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter final soccer match between Uruguay and France in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Vassil Donev

Antoine Griezmann (R) of France in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter final soccer match between Uruguay and France in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, 06 July 2018. EPA-EFE/Franck Robichon

Antoine Griezmann of France in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter final soccer match between Uruguay and France in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Franck Robichon

Antoine Griezmann, the player who scored France's second goal against Uruguay here Friday in a 2018 World Cup quarterfinal match, said he did not celebrate his goal out of respect for his "friends and teammates."

"I have a lot of respect for my friends and teammates. I didn't want to celebrate out of respect," the striker said, who is the teammate in the Atletico Madrid of Uruguay defenders Diego Godin and Jose Maria Gimenez.