Valencia CF’s Gonçalo Guedes (C) celebrates after scoring the 2-0 lead against Real Betis during a La Liga soccer match held at the Benito Villamarin stadium, in Seville, Spain, Apr. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Pepo Herrera

The return of Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann and Valencia's winger Gonçalo Guedes' brilliant moment of play are set to be brought together during the upcoming La Liga clash pitting both sides at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid.

Atletico is fighting to stay in second place in the table, while the visiting side, currently in fifth place, aspires to secure a top-four spot, which would qualify them for the UEFA Champions League.