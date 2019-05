Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann (C) tries to protect the ball from Sevilla midfielder Roque Mesa during a LaLiga match at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on Sunday, May 12. EFE-EPA/Emilio Naranjo

French international Antoine Griezmann confirmed Tuesday that he will be leaving LaLiga side Atletico Madrid after the end of the current season.

The team's top scorer made the decision public after meeting with coach Diego Simeone and club president Miguel Angel Gil Marin.