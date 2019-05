Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann in action during the Spanish La Liga soccer match against Sevilla FC at the Wanda Stadium in Madrid, Spain, May 12, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/EMILIO NARANJO

French international Antoine Griezmann took part in Wednesday's training session at the Atletico Madrid facilities in the capital suburbs barely 13 hours after announcing that this will be his last season with the Colchoneros.

Griezmann's future lies elsewhere, but he belongs to Atletico until June 30, when the price an acquiring club has to pay to buy out his contract falls to 125 million euros ($140 million).