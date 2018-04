(FILE) Injured Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III (L) celebrates with Washington Redskins running back Alfred Morris (R) after Morris scored a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the first half of their American football game at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Dec. 13, 2015. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

(FILE) Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III goes through warm ups before the NFL American football game between the Washington Redskins and the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Dec. 15, 2013. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Quarterback star Robert Griffin III signed a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens, the team announced Wednesday.

The initial agreement was for Griffin to participate in a workout session with the team's free agent receivers. However, he did so well during the workout that the team finally decided to sign him up.